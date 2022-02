Oct. 12, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - JoAnn Thoe, 90, Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 9, in Rochester.

A private family funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield, Minn. Rev. Pete Wyttenbach will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Interment will be in West St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery near Hayfield.

