Joanne Brandhagen, 85, formerly of Rochester, was peacefully called to Heaven on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Baraboo, WI. She was surrounded by her son, Bob, daughter-in-law, Lisa, and staff at Oak Park Place. She was also assisted by Agrace Hospice.

Joan was born in Milwaukee on February 2, 1936, to Charles and Catherine LaBracke. Along with her brother, Chuck, she was in the Civil Air Patrol in her teen years. She was always extremely patriotic. She graduated from South Division High School. After high school Joan attended what is now UW-Milwaukee for two years. After her sophomore year her mother died and Joan did not return to college. She married Jon Brandhagen in 1963. The couple moved to Reedsburg, Wisconsin, then in 1969 moved to Rochester, MN, and lived there for 43 years. In 2012 she moved to Baraboo, Wisconsin, and lived with her son, Robert, and his wife, Lisa, and their children.

She had a long career at Mayo High School (1970-2001), first as a secretary and then as an office manager. There she met many life-long friends and was energized by taking on tasks such as organizing graduations and keeping up with office automation and computer skills. One thing Joan was never known for was being bored. She was always game to go out to coffee time with her coworker friends from Mayo High—even up to two years ago. She kept active and lived life to the fullest with her grandchildren and family. She also volunteered at Gift of Life Transplant House. Joan was recognized for her kindness, silliness, ability to make friends easily, as well as her fist bumps, and fun-loving disposition. She faithfully attended Resurrection and St. John Catholic Churches, then a Baptist Church in her later years. Her faith and hope were soundly anchored in Jesus. She loved to sing the great hymns in corporate worship. While gazing on the marvels of the created order (lakes, mountains, sunsets), she often wondered aloud, “How can anyone not believe? Do they think this all happened by chance?”

Joan is survived by her son Robert (Lisa) Brandhagen, brother Charles (Sandy) LaBracke of Brookfield, WI; daughter-in-law, Jane (Dennis Busche) of Rochester, MN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Joan grieved deeply, privately, and quietly in the death of her son, David, in a tragic car accident in 2005. More pain came when her husband, Jon, died in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her brother-in-law, Don, and sister-in-law, MaryAnn.

The Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the Oakwood Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Gift of Life Transplant House. Funeral services for Joan will held at a later date.

