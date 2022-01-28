Joanne Jostock

Joanne Audrey Jostock (Schnell) age 84, died on January 27th 2022 at her longtime home in Hammond Minnesota after a long-term illness. Joanne left this world surrounded by her loved ones. Joanne attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School in rural Plainview and went on to graduate from Plainview High School in 1955. In 1956 she entered the Saint Mary’s School of Nursing and graduated in 1957. She began a successful career at Mayo Clinic, spanning 40 years until she retired in 1994.

On October 11th, 1958, she married Mathew “Jack” Jostock at Immanuel Lutheran church in Plainview MN, they were blessed with 5 children. Joanne loved to read, play cards, watch her favorite TV shows, work in her yard and feed the birds. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and avid church goer and volunteered regularly up until her illness. She will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and congregation.

Surviving are her 5 children: Gail (Thomas) Cappel of Hammond, Anthony (Charran) of Rochester, Kenneth (Christine) of Rochester, James (Heather) of Sun Valley Nevada, and Amy (Earle) Story of Rochester, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one brother Eugene Schnell, many nieces and nephews and her loving companion dog Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Robert Schnell Sr, her sisters Helen Wohlfeil and Adeline Smith, 3 brothers, Arthur, Wayne, and Bobby Schnell, and granddaughter Tasia Shelly.

Visitation will be at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview MN on Tuesday February 1st from 4:00-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 2nd at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the funeral service.

Joanne will be buried alongside her husband Jack and granddaughter Tasia at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to: KFSI Christian radio and the Special Olympics.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.