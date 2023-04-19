JoAnne Lucille Bandy

JoAnne Bandy

JoAnne Lucille (Wilson) Bandy, of Joliet IL passed away on April 6, 2023 at the age of 90.

She was born on April 1, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI. When she was 7, she moved to Madison, WI where she attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and West High School. In 1957 she married Peter Bandy in Madison and a year later moved to New York. In 1966 they moved to Edina, Minnesota and in 1968 the family settled in Rochester, Minnesota. In 2018, Pete & JoAnne moved to Joliet, IL to be closer to their daughter, Kim.

In 1978 she began taking classes to pursue her interest in the mind and body sciences. She also spent her time volunteering at Pine Island Nursing Home, Unity Church, and Open Table. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, along with several other crafts. She believed humor was the best medicine and was the “President” of the “Laughing Group” towards the end of her life.

JoAnne is survived by her daughter, Kim (Mark) Murphy of Shorewood, IL and son, Robert (Amy) Bandy of Wayne, Maine. Her sister, Helen Bly, of Madison, WI 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Her husband, Peter, and two sons, Tom and Dale, predeceased her. At JoAnne’s request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Light Ways Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle, Joiliet IL 60431. She will be missed by all who surrounded her.