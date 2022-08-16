Joanne M. Hebrink

Joanne Marie Hebrink, age 81, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Madonna Towers Skilled Nursing Home. She was born March 12, 1941 to Erwin and Mildred (Neumann) Tetzlaff of Viola, MN. She graduated from Eyota High School in 1959.

Joanne began working for Rochester Methodist Hospital, and later Mayo Clinic for 25 years. She was active in her church, Evangel United Methodist Church as a greeter for 25 years. She was also active in women’s circle and quilting group.

Joanne was married to Gary Hebrink on October 24, 1964 at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, quilting, needlepoint, and collecting Frankoma pottery.

Joannne is survived by her husband, Gary. She is also survived by children Michelle Dahl (Mike Earsom) of Stewartville and Michael Hebrink (Teri) of Littleton Co. Grandchildren Emma Dahl (Brandon Meyer) of Stewartville, Sofia and Alex Hebrink of Littleton Co. Great-granddaughters Sadie and Lucy Garbacik of Stewartville. Sisters June Bargen of Washington, MO and Linda Tetzlaff of Rochester.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester with Pastor David Werner officiating. Burial will be in Elgin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 5:00pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Memorials should be directed to Evangel United Methodist Church or United Methodist Family Camp.

