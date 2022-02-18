Joanne Mae (Engan) Amundson, 92, returned home to the arms of our Lord on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Arbor Terrace in Rochester MN. She was born in Spring Grove MN to John and Minnie (Oefstadahl) Engan on May 25, 1929.

On June 19, 1948 she married Donavan (Dode) Amundson at Homestead Church in Rochester. During the early years of their marriage, she was a homemaker with three active boys.

Joanne was a great supporter of Rochester youth hockey, and Mayo High School, where she cheered for all three of her boys. She was always available to attend a concert, play, or sporting event for her grandchildren. Joanne was well known by them for making their favorite chicken Spätzle soup, and always had a freezer full of ice cream, and a refrigerator full of soda pop. She was the “official chocolate pie baker” for every holiday.

Joanne was a competitive bowler who carried a 164 average and was a shrewd card player. In her later years, she played bingo and was called by the Post Bulletin one of the original” Bingo Babes”.

Joanne worked for RCTC as a cashier in the commons for several years, where she was loved by students and faculty. She was an “EXPERT” gift wrapper, who worked at Dayton’s and Macy’s, and always kept her grandchildren in the latest clothing trends. Joanne ended her work career at the Silhouette Shoppe in Rochester but stayed actively involved at Homestead Church.

Joanne is survived by her three sons, Alan (Al) and Maureen (Mo), Steven (Steve) and Judy, David (Dode) and Diane, her 7 grandchildren, Jeff Amundson, Jolene Becher, Sean Tarpenning, Michelle (Mickey) Easton, Andrea (Andi) DeBoer, Sean Amundson and Cory Amundson, 10 great grandchildren, Riley and Griffin Becher, Tanner, Taylor and Talon DeBoer, Aidan, Keiran, Rowan Tarpenning, Colin and Caitlin Easton and Charlie “the pug”.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Dode, her parents, 3 sisters, and 5 brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Samaritan Bethany, Seasons Hospice, or Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary.

The funeral service will be held at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery Columbarium.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Amundson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com