July 6, 1932 - June 7, 2022

Joanne Sharron Mach, age 89 of Rochester, MN passed away June 7, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities. Born July 6, 1932 in La Crosse, WI to Richard and Gladys Thompson. On July 7, 1951 she married James E. Mach. Joanne was a loving wife and mother of seven children. Joanne loved children, and enjoyed babysitting and gardening. Survivors of Joanne include her children, James M. Mach, Gregory R. Mach (wife Joan) all of St. Paul, MN, Steven P. Mach (wife Chris) of Phoenix, AZ, Kathryn J. Casenhiser (husband Edward) of Rochester, MN, Kevin J. Mach of Phoenix, AZ, Kerry T. Mach (wife Louisa) of Rochester, MN, Dianne L. Jackson (husband Steve) of Queen Creek, AZ. Five grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a sister Victoria Herda (husband Everett) of Arlington, TX. Joanne will be laid to rest at Oakwood East Cemetary, next to her loving husband who passed away February 2, 2014. She will be greatly missed by us all.