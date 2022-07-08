Jodi Kay Roehrick, 63 of Blue Springs, MO passed away July 2, 2022. She was born April 19, 1959 in Columbus, IN. She moved with her family to Rochester, MN in 1968. As a child, she most fondly remembered being the first female baseball player in the Rochester (all-boys) youth baseball association. She graduated from Mayo HS in 1977. After graduation she married Thomas Roehrick on July 26, 1980 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. They relocated to Mankato, MN, then Providence, RI, and settled permanently in Blue Springs, MO.

Jodi worked at HyVee in Blue Springs for many years, cherishing co-workers and customers alike. She was a loyal fan of the Kansas City Chiefs & Royals, as well as her children and grandchildren’s sports teams. She was a devoted dance/cheer mom, scout mom and classroom volunteer, and loved spending time with her grandchildren, Ryan, Lillian & Katelyn.

Jodi was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1997. She fought the disease for 25 years, the last 10 battling loss of mobility and resulting illnesses. She was a fierce advocate for the MS Society - raising money and participating in charity events benefiting others in the MS community. She will always be remembered for her creativity & courage. She was an avid crafter, and developed a love of painting and nature photography later in life.

Jodi is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roehrick; her mother, Janet Collins; her birth father, Robert Gaskill, and her sister, Cynthia Suhr. Jodi is survived by her children Timothy Roehrick and Kelly Britt (Roehrick); her dad, John Collins; her grandchildren Ryan, Lillian and Katelyn; her siblings Randy Collins, Rick Collins, and Sara Petersen; her mother-in-law Mary Roehrick; numerous in-laws, extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details forthcoming.