Herbert “Joe” Joseph Kaupa Jr., 76, of Plainview, MN passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022 at home with his family by his side after a hard fought courageous battle against cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure while serving in the Vietnam.

Joe was born in Springfield, MN on April 23, 1945 to Herbert Joseph Kaupa Sr. and Opal (Bisher) Kaupa. He met his best friend and love of his life Nancy (Passe) Kaupa when they were freshmen in high school while at the Wabasha Beach. After graduating from Plainview High School in 1963 he enlisted in the US Air Force. Joe and Nancy were married July 10, 1965 at St. Felix Catholic Church, in Wabasha. They spent the first few years of their marriage living on several Air Force bases and after having their first two children, they had to spend a year apart while Joe was deployed to Vietnam, and Nancy and the kids lived with her mother in Wabasha. In 1971 after Joe was honorably discharged from the Air Force, they settled in Plainview where they raised their four children.

In April of 1999, Joe retired from the Plainview Police Department, after 23 years as Plainview’s Chief of Police, and 36 years of public service. For a short time, he then sold cars for Tony Montgomery and then worked in General Service at Mayo Clinic for 10 years. In addition to being a loving husband and father, Joe was a foster parent to several youth.

Nancy and Joe shared a love for fishing on their many trips to “The Lake” in central MN, Caribou Falls Lodge in Northwest Ontario, and the Mississippi River. Joe was a member of the William Allen Post #179 Legion, Disabled Veteran’s Association, Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Association, Minnesota Chief of Police Association, National Law Enforcement Memorial Association, and St Joachim’s church in Plainview. Joe attended several Vietnam Veteran Reunions and had an unbreakable bond with his “brothers” in service; they were family to him.

Joe is survived by his four children: Scott (Vicki) Kaupa, Debra (Wes) Bruemmer, Amy (Tom) Petersen, Katie (Nate) Nolting, eight grandchildren: Joshua Kaupa, Tyler Kaupa (Aleisha Leonhardt), Brady Kaupa, Nicole (Eric) Viegut, Daniel Bruemmer (Gabby Rigden), John Petersen, Miles Nolting, and Kira Nolting, and four great granddaughters. He is survived by one brother, David Kaupa.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Kaupa, father Herbert Kaupa Sr, mother Opal Kaupa, brother Kim Kaupa, father-in-law Edward Passe, and mother-in-law Elvira Passe.

Funeral Mass is Friday, March 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Father Thomas Melvin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 4-8 pm at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

