Joe Squillace

Joe died peacefully on October 31 after living a rich and fulfilling life. Joe was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Joe was born on January 14th, 1925 in Spina (Kinney), MN to Mattia and Vincenzio Squillace. After Joe graduated from Buhl High School, he enlisted in the army during World War II and honorably served in North Africa, France, and Italy (Battle of Anzio). After WWII, Joe graduated from the University Of Minnesota in Mechanical Engineering and moved to Virginia, MN. He began his 30+ year career teaching high school science and mathematics. On October 25, 1947 he married the love of his life Fay Norvitch and enjoyed over 70 wonderful years of marriage. During the summers, Joe could either be found with his wife on the golf course or tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. While working many summers at the Virginia Park Greenhouse, he created and cared for the flower gardens that were enjoyed by thousands of Iron Range visitors. Joe was active in the Virginia Elks Club, VFW, Legion, Italian American and Northern Club. He was always up for a game of poker or cribbage with his family and friends. Joe is survived by son Michael (Debra) Squillace; daughter-in-law Lisa Squillace; grandchildren Melanie (Ian) Shaw, Sarah (Ross) Shaich, Brian (Laura) Squillace, Tim (Brooke) Squillace; great grandchildren, Jenna, Lacey, Vincent, Luca, and Blaklee; sisters Martha Trogdon and Kathy Salo. He was preceded in death by his wife Fay; son Larry, four sisters and six brothers.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Virginia, MN. Joe will be deeply missed by his family and the many lives he has touched. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family prefers memorial donations be made to the Seasons Hospice, Rochester MN or Virginia Community Foundation, Virginia, MN.