Joel Andrew Elwood, 57 of Vancouver, WA, formerly of Rochester, MN passed away on September 14, 2022 of natural causes.

Joel was born on March 2, 1965 in Faribault, MN to Robert and Rosemarie (Truman) Elwood. He grew up in Rochester and attended grade school at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School. He was a mischievous young man and after bouncing around, eventually graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1983. Joel was a free spirit. He loved the Mountains of Washington and couldn’t wait to ski every year. He felt a deep connection to the ocean and a special affection for his dogs and all animals. He loved listening to Hank Williams Jr., classic rock in general, and loved trying to beat the dealer while at the casino. He sadly left us far too young.

Joel married Sonja Kessler in April of 1999. They later divorced but she remained a big part of his life and worked hard to keep him healthy. The Elwood family is forever grateful for all her efforts.

Joel leaves behind his daughter Annabelle Rose. He loved her to the “moon and back”. She was the love of his life. He is also survived by his parents Bob and Rosemarie Elwood of Rochester, seven brothers and sisters Julie (Glen) Watson of rural Byron, MN, Bob (Mona) of Rochester, Ben (Vickie) of Rochester, Steve (Kayla) of Sartell, MN, Amy (Bob) Bandy of Wayne, ME, Maria (Paul) Ruhl of Prior Lake, MN and Wendy Elwood of Rochester. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were fond of him.

There will be a celebration of Joel’s life on October 15, 2022 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm with a 3:00pm time-of-remembrance at the Rochester Eagles Club (917 15th Ave SE Rochester, MN). His ashes will be interred in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN at a later date.

