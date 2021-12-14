Joel B. Worra

Joel Bruce Worra, 76, of Rochester, Minn. died on December 11, 2021 at Benedictine Madonna Towers in Rochester. Joel was born on June 24, 1945 to parents Luther Krueger and Doris (Stafford) Worra in South Haven, Michigan.

He grew up in Bangor, Michigan, spent his summers in Rushford, Minnesota, and graduated from college at Winona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Math. He married Margaret Glenna on August 12, 1967 in Peterson, Minnesota. They lived in Trempealeau, Wisconsin where their daughter Caroline was born. Joel taught math/science and coached football/basketball at Trempealeau and Galesville schools. Joel, Margaret, and Caroline moved to Onalaska, WI in 1978 and he worked at The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as an Academic Computing Consultant. In 1985, Joel began working at The Mayo Clinic as a computer programmer in the medical research department. He commuted daily from Onalaska, WI to Rochester, MN for three years while Caroline finished high school, and then Joel and Margaret moved to Rochester in 1988. He continued working at Mayo, ultimately being promoted to Senior Computer Programming Analyst in Medical Research, and retired in 2011.

Joel was always involved with church, singing in church choirs, directing choirs and youth groups, and acting in plays, as a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Trempealeau, First Lutheran Church in Onalaska, and Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. He grew up active in sports and music. He played trumpet in his school bands, played and taught guitar lessons, and studied piano for 12 years. He continued to sing and play guitar/piano throughout his entire life, often singing duets and trios with Margaret and Caroline in church. In his free time, Joe loved cars, and enjoyed building a kit car replica of a 1939 Jaguar with his brothers, which he drove for many years. Joel and Margaret enjoyed traveling together, and often traveled to watch Caroline sing in choirs and operas all over the world.

He will be forever remembered as the kindest and most caring person, always putting others needs before his own. He was the perfect role model for his daughter and protector and best friend for his wife. A truly good man that was greatly admired by all that knew him.

Joel is survived by his wife, Margaret Worra and daughter, Caroline Worra (son-in-law Kreg Gotschall) who live in Stamford, CT. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Richard, William, and John.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, Minnesota. Pastor Jason Burggraff will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the 11:00 service followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Memorials suggested to Bethel Lutheran Church music & drama departments.

