Friday, May 27, 2022, we lost our beloved father, Joel Oscar Bigelow. He died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Wasioja, MN. Our dad, papa, brother, friend and mentor leaves us too soon and he will be forever missed.

Joel Oscar Bigelow was born on July 2, 1953, in Owatonna, MN to Wayne and Wilma (Munson) Bigelow. The youngest of 9 children, he grew up on a farm outside of Claremont, MN. He attended Waseca Ag School but left to begin a career in construction in 1970. He married Julie Ann Skogen in 1971 and together they raised 4 children. He celebrated life abundantly and found in happiness in all he did. He enjoyed cheering on all Minnesota sports teams, especially the Golden Gophers. He also loved to cheer on his children and grandchildren in all their sports and activities at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Joel had a love for music, attending races at Deer Creek Speedway and a great conversation with anyone he encountered.

Joel worked various jobs in the construction industry before creating his home building and development company, Joel Bigelow and Sons Enterprises in 1983, which today is known as Bigelow Homes. For nearly 40 years Joel was the owner, CEO and driving force of the company, as well as many other business ventures. He enjoyed working with people and has touched the lives of many throughout his career.

Joel is survived by son Jeremy (Tara), son Tony (Jennifer), daughter Melissa (Aaron Swarts), and son Benjamin. His 12 grandchildren: Katlyn, Madison, Logan, Abigail, Kailey, Jace, Ashlyn, Noah, Gabe, Max, William, and Rowan. Siblings: Sherrill Sandell, Bonnie Fitterer, Wallace (Faye), Bruce (Ramona), Randy, Jerome (Darlene), and Mark (Lavone).

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara, and brother-in-laws Don Sandell and Phil Fitterer.

We would love for you to join us in honoring and celebrating his life at Community Celebration Church, 27277 County Hwy 34 in Kasson, MN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5:02-8:07 pm. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am, funeral service at 11:03 am with a luncheon following. You are invited to join a live stream of his memorial service starting at 10:50 a.m. at https://www.youtube.com/c/CommunityCelebrationChurch.

“My life is not going to make me happy, my happiness is going to make my life.”

To share a special memory or condolence please visit Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St. SE Kasson, MN 55944, (507) 634-6510, www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Blessed be his memory.