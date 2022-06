April 18, 1963 - June 15, 2022

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Joey Sanvick, 59, Hayfield, Minn., died Wednesday, June 15, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, June 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hayfield. Interment will be Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.