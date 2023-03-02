John A. Muehlenbein

John Anthony Muehlenbein, 91, of Rochester, MN died peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Madonna Towers.

John was born on November 21, 1931 in Menasha, WI to Andrew and Anna (Bayer) Muehlenbein. After graduating from St Mary’s High School, he joined the US Air Force. He served from 1951-1955. He received his BS at Milwaukee School of Engineering. He attended Marquette University where he obtained his Masters in Electrical Engineering and also met his future wife Michelle “Mickey” Buechner. They were married on September 2, 1961 and moved to Endicott, NY where John started working for IBM. He was later transferred to IBM in Rochester where he worked until his retirement in 1991.

John was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Council of St. Vincent de Paul. He was a member of Teams of Our Lady, Rochester Serra Club, and the Golden K Kiwanis Club. He spent many years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Channel One.

John had a strong faith and commitment to his family. He had a quick wit and enjoyed a good joke. He enjoyed traveling with family, camping, gardening, and sports.

He is survived by his wife Mickey of 61 years and his children Mike (Linda) Muehlenbein of Rochester, Ann Muehlenbein of Lake Elmo, Mary (Mike) Greve of Rochester, Sara (Leon) Vinkemeier of Belle Plaine, Steve (Lisa) Muehlenbein of Naples, FL, and Joan (Fred) Krueger of St Cloud, fourteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4th at St Pius X Catholic Church with Father Russ Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

