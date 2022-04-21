John A. Tauzell

John Anthony Tauzell, 62, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at home as a result of brain cancer.

John was born October 26, 1959 in St. Paul, MN to John Tauzell and Peggy (Post) Tauzell. He graduated from Park High School in 1978. Furthering his education in HVAC, John graduated from Hennepin Technical Center and 916 Area Vocational Technical Institute. On June 4th, 1983, he married Barbara Medvec of Montgomery, MN. John and Barbara lived in Rochester for 32 years and raised their 6 kids. John retired earlier this year from Rochester Public Utilities after 31 years of dedicated service.

John loved being involved with boy scouts, watching hockey, and anything to do with nature where he found his peace.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Thomas Tauzell. He is survived by his mother Peggy Tauzell of Cottage Grove, MN; sisters: Cynthia Tauzell of Chino CA, Michelle (Pederson) Greg of Cottage Grove, MN, and Annette (Linn) Perry of Chapin, SC; wife, Barbara; children: Sarah, Anna, Justin, Andrew, Christopher and Jonathan; grand-children: Isabella, Peter, Kelvin, and Charlotte.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the love and support from our many family and friends, Seasons hospice, RPU family, Mayo clinic, Between the Bridges Healing Center, and Winkels Chiropractic and Functional Medicine Center.

The Funeral Mass for John will be Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 451 5th St SW, Pine Island, MN 55963, with Rev. Randal Kasel officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, 4-7PM, concluding with a prayer service, in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Pine Island.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.