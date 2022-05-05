John Charles Fritzke, 90, passed away May 3, 2022 at Mount Olivet Careview home in Minneapolis. John was born on June 30, 1931, to Henry and Alice Fritzke in St. Clair, Minnesota, and was the oldest of 7 children. John attended school in Minneapolis and was graduate of Roosevelt High school in 1949. He went on to attend design school in New York and the University of Minnesota before serving in the U.S. army during the Korean war. John married the love of his life, Marlys Koch, in September, 1954. They resided in Richfield, Minnesota, where they raised their 3 children. John was employed by Fred G. Anderson, Wallpaper and Paint stores for over 40 years and was the corporate vice-president of the wallpaper division. John retired in 1993 and in his retirement pursued his love of gardening by working at Bachman’s in Mpls. John and Marlys moved to Rochester in 2002 and John continued part-time employment at Sargent’s nursery. John was an active volunteer at Mayo clinic and was proud of his service helping others for 15 years.

He is survived by his son, Steve (Jill) of Eden Prairie, daughter Amy (Greg) of Rochester, and son, Philip, of Rochester. 5 grandchildren, Christine, Emily (Chad), Ryan, Tracy (Steve), Kevin and fiancé Anna, and 5 great-grandchildren, Calvin, Marley, Ally, Camden, and Emma.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Marlys, his parents and one brother.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 14th at Bethel Lutheran church, 810 3rd Ave SE with Pastor Anjanette Bandel officiating. A visitation and celebration of John’s life will take place from 5 pm-7 pm on Friday, May 13th at the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran church, the Pancreatic cancer action network (www.Pancan.org) or Grace Hospice (gracecaring.org) in Mpls.