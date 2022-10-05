John Charles Lundak

Born October 23rd, 1939, in Cresco, Iowa. Passed away at home on hospice on October 1st, 2022 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Irene; grandson, Connor Holmes. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Joanne Lundak; children, Jeannette (Todd) Peterson, Jodi Lundak, Jill (Travis) Holmes, Julie (Andrew) Foote, Joseph (Rhonda) Lundak; grandchildren, Alex Holmes, Bridgette (Arthur) Wilkins, Max Holmes, Vivian Peterson, Vincent Peterson, Addie Foote, Ethan Foote, Will Foote; great-granddaughter, Astraia Peterson; siblings, David (Jeanne) Lundak, Eugene (Sherry) Lundak. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday Oct. 22nd, at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton.

www.Washburn-McReavy.com