We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 5

ADVERTISEMENT

John Charles Lundak

633d9c04fe5a90247a1f7dd8.jpg
Published October 05, 2022 01:03 PM
Share

Born October 23rd, 1939, in Cresco, Iowa. Passed away at home on hospice on October 1st, 2022 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Irene; grandson, Connor Holmes. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Joanne Lundak; children, Jeannette (Todd) Peterson, Jodi Lundak, Jill (Travis) Holmes, Julie (Andrew) Foote, Joseph (Rhonda) Lundak; grandchildren, Alex Holmes, Bridgette (Arthur) Wilkins, Max Holmes, Vivian Peterson, Vincent Peterson, Addie Foote, Ethan Foote, Will Foote; great-granddaughter, Astraia Peterson; siblings, David (Jeanne) Lundak, Eugene (Sherry) Lundak. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday Oct. 22nd, at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. 

         www.Washburn-McReavy.com

Modulist Image