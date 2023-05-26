January 19, 1940 - May 19, 2023

Dr. John Charles Mitchell III was born on January 19, 1940, to Bernita Breon (Maxine) and Dr. John Charles Mitchell II, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Memory Care Unit at River Bend in Rochester, Minnesota.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Ann Bell and they had four children together. His professional accomplishments and honors are vast. He graduated from the University of Kansas with honors in Anthropology, and continued his education graduating as a doctor from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1966. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Omnicron Delta Kappa, and Alpha Omega Alpha and was welcomed into the professional societies of the American Society of Nephrology, American College of Physicians (FACP), and the American Medical Association. Dr. John C. Mitchell III, focused his work on renal parenchymal disease, renal tubular defects chronic peritoneal dialysis and diabetes mellitus to aid in the treatment of patients, authoring dozens of papers and abstracts advancing the field of medicine, scope of care, treatment and cures particularly in the field of nephrology. His training included a Mixed Medicine Internship at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, a Residency and Resident in Nephrology at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, and a Military Consultant in Nephrology as a Major in the United States Air Force at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Tracy Air Force Base in California. Over the course of his esteemed career at the Mayo Clinic he worked in Internal Medicine and Nephrology (1971-2001), taught at the Mayo Medical School (1976-2001) and served as the Chairman for the Institutional Review Board - IRB (1989-2001). In addition to his work he served on the National Kidney Foundation Board for the Midwest (1978-2001).

It should be noted of all his accomplishments, honors and awards, Dr. John C. Mitchell III would say his greatest accomplishment was capturing the attention of the love of his life, Ann Bell who he married on August 27, 1960. They had four children together Andrea (Tim) Walsh, Liza (Lowell) Loyet, Martha (Jon) Richey, and John (Teresa) Charles Mitchell IV, all of which were his pride and joy. A loving husband and father, Dr. John C. Mitchell III, was known as a larger than life figure with an amazing sense of humor, and an unending capacity for giving all he had to any endeavor. He lived life to the fullest, becoming a licensed auto mechanic, a realtor, a gifted pianist, an avid reader of books, and a ship captain among other hobbies. He loved spending time on his boat in Lake City with friends and family, including 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bernita Breon and Dr. John C. Mitchell II, and his younger brother Tim Mitchell and his wife Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Ann Bell Mitchell, his four children and his younger brother Breon Mitchell and his wife Linda. His life was amazing and even through his battle with Alzheimers he would remind us to count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.

The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more; that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what Dr. John C. Mitchell III gave us. May he rest in peace.

Services for Dr. John C. Mitchell will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, 512 3rd Street SW, Rochester, MN, with visitation at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m., followed by a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Research, either online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org, or mail checks to 3033 41st St. NW, Rochester, MN, 55901.