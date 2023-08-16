John D. [Jack] Hostak

died Sunday, August 13, 2023 @ St. Marys Hospital after a brief illness. Jack was born April 10, 1935 to John W. and Libbie Hostak in Kewaunee, Wis. He attended Catholic and public schools graduating in 1953. He attended CARROLL College in Waukesha, Wis. before making his way to Rochester, Mn. graduating from M-K School of Nursing and MAYO Nurse Anesthetist program as a C.R.N.A. He practiced for 2 yrs. in St. Joseph, Mi. before returning to Rochester and Mayo where he had a 40 yr. career in Rochester and Scottsdale. Jack loved the outdoors. Never too hot or cold. He traveled the world [or most of it] with wife Gloria. He was preceded in death by beloved daughter Julie and son Matthew. He is survived by wife Gloria, sons Christopher, John M. [Diane] and Grandson, John C. [Olivia] HIS MOTTO: YOU CAN DO NO GREAT THINGS, ONLY SMALL THINGS WITH GREAT LOVE.