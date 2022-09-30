The memorial service for John E Henke will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at St John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, with the Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Henke, 87, a longtime Stewartville area resident, died Tuesday Sep 27 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

John Earnest Henke was born July 6, 1935 in Grand Meadow to Rudolph and Frieda (Mutchmann) Henke. He grew up on the family farm, attended Stewartville schools, and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1952. John served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961. He worked for Crenlo from 1963-1965. He then worked for IBM as a metallurgical Senior Lab Specialist from 1965 until his retirement 27 years later in 1992.

John was married on Dec. 4, 1965 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley to Nancy Ann Briese. They moved to High Forest Township in 1970 where they raised their family. John and his wife Nancy were very active in their church life at St John’s. They also enjoyed traveling, seeing 47 of 50 states, as well as Europe and Mexico. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting trees, and mowing the lawn. John spent over 25 years volunteering, including 15 with Elder Network and 22 with Orphan Grain Train.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Jennifer) Henke of Reston, VA, granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth, daughter Marni (Donna) Henke of Loveland, CO, brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Carol Briese as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nancy, his parents, siblings Pauline (George) Kramer, Christian (Evelyn) Henke, Ruth (Frank) Lane, William (Pearl) Henke, infant brother Harold, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Wayne and Lucy Briese.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of John are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com