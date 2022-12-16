John Fuchs

John Howard Fuchs, 88, of Eyota, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, with family members by his side. He was born May 15, 1934, to Elmer and Ethel (Whitcomb) Fuchs, in Kalmar Township, in rural Byron Minnesota. John graduated from Eyota High School in 1952. He married the love of his life, Betty Mae Hampel, on February 9, 1963. They raised three sons and one daughter. John farmed with his brother and father until 1972 after which founded John’s Welding and Repair Shop, North of Eyota, where the family still resides. In addition to welding, John drove school bus for the Dover-Eyota School District for nearly 20 years. He loved the peacefulness of country life. Farmers from the community would often visit “the shop,” not only for equipment repairs, but for some good conversations and laughs. Supper often had to wait until the work and chatting were done.

There were very few things he couldn’t fix or create out of metal. John’s creations can be seen around Eyota, including the cross on the roof of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he was an active member for over 50 years. John enjoyed watching his kids’ and grandkids’ school activities, and he also loved playing cards with card club friends and his family.

John is survived by his loving wife Betty, three sons: Greg Fuchs of Eyota, Bruce (Wendy) Fuchs of Lancaster, WI, Dan (Carmen) Fuchs of Ames, IA, and daughter Nicole (Ben) Wibstad, of Eyota, sister Clarice Bierbaum, brother Stan (Elaine) Fuchs, brother-in-law Dean Life, and his beloved dog Rocky. His memory will live on with five grandchildren: Josh (Hannah) Fuchs, Amy (Jordan) Boettcher, Grahm Wibstad, Adam Wibstad, and Jack Wibstad; and three great-grandchildren: Natalie Boettcher, Niles Boettcher, and Susanne Fuchs. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Florence Life, brother-in-law Earl Bierbaum, and sister-in-law, Joyce Fuchs.

Funeral service is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 770 Robert Avenue S.W. in Eyota, with Pastor Vollrath officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eyota. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A luncheon will follow the service.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting with the arrangements. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. The live streaming and recording will be available on the church website. Memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or Seasons Hospice.