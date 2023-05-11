John H. Cachiaras, 93, of Rochester, passed from this life on May 9, 2023 at home, surrounded by the love of God and family.

John was born September 21, 1929 in Minneapolis to G.H. (Dean) and Mabel Cachiaras. Known as “Brother” to his adoring older sisters, John began driving the family to the cottage at Howard Lake at age 10, because all agreed he was better behind the wheel than his white-knuckled father. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Minneapolis, studied at the University of Minnesota and graduated with the B.A. and B.Th. degrees from Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis (later named Crossroads College, in Rochester). John married the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) Maine of Des Moines, Iowa, in 1951. They raised four children together who admired and loved him, and he passed just months shy of their 72nd wedding anniversary.

They moved to New Richmond, Indiana, in 1953 where John served as Minister with the New Richmond Christian Church while completing his Masters of Divinity degree from Christian Theological Seminary (then Butler University) in Indianapolis. In 1960 the family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where John served as Associate Minister at Lockland Christian Church, focusing on youth and pastoral care.

In 1966 John was called to teach at Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis as Professor of New Testament, Theology and Greek language. After the college relocated to Rochester in 1971, the family moved there in 1972, where John continued teaching until retirement in 1993. His wisdom, humor and personal care left an indelible mark on hundreds of students who are today pastors, missionaries and Christian servants.

John was involved with C.O.D. (Christians Outdoors), leading students on numerous adventures including canoe trips into the Boundary Waters and spelunking (cave crawling). For many years John was Camp Manager for Pine Haven Christian Assembly on Long Lake near Park Rapids, Minnesota, a place he loved since its inception in 1941, and where he helped lead countless young people to know, love and serve Jesus Christ.

John served on the board of European Evangelistic Society for many years, as well as an elder at Hope Summit Christian Church in Rochester. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Minnesota Bible College.

John cherished time with family, especially at the cabin on Long Lake, fishing, and participating in various camp sessions at Pine Haven Camp, nearby. He leaves a rich legacy and will be dearly missed for his love for the Church, devotion to God’s Word, thoughtful scholarship, dry wit, understated chuckle, quiet demeanor, clever wordsmithing, caring heart, constant love, heartfelt prayers, ability to fix anything, homemade chili, and sloth-like reactions while playing Pictionary.

John is survived by his wife, Dot, of Rochester, his sister, Jean Miller, of Minneapolis; four children and spouses, John (Debby) of Johnson City, TN, Joseph (Robyn) of Rochester, MN, Cathryn (Mark) of Brea, CA, and Benjamin (Karla) of Fallston, MD; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Frank) Jimenez, and Nicholas Cachiaras; Kristen (Christopher) Williams, Jordan (Jaclyn) Cachiaras, Katie (Matthew) Simon, Nathan (Abigail) Cachiaras, Andrew (Nicole) Cachiaras, Elizabeth Cachiaras; seven great grandchildren, Eliana Jimenez, Bella Williams, Jonathan (Jonny)Williams, Gloria Williams, Gabriel Cachiaras, Scott Cachiaras, Magnolia Simon, and two more on the way in June, as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his beloved parents, two sisters, Elizabeth Schmidt and Ruth Nord, and an infant son, Joel Andrew Cachiaras.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3 at 11:00 AM at Hope Summit Christian Church, 1315 6th Ave SE, Rochester, with a time of visitation Friday, June 2, 6:30 - 8:00 PM as well as preceding the service on June 3 at 9:30 AM. The service will be livestreamed at hopesummitchurch.com (direct link to the service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FaD21urboE).

A private inurnment will be held at Oakwood East Cemetery at a separate time.

The family invites memorials to be directed to Hope Summit Christian Church or to Pine Haven Christian Assembly, 16508 ST. HWY 87, Park Rapids, MN, 56470.

