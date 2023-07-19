John H. Kauphusman, 83, of Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his home.

John was born on December 18, 1939 in Winona, MN to Roman and Gertrude (Martin) Kauphusman. He was the 10th of 12 children. He graduated from Cotter High School and St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN. On June 18, 1962, he married Mary E. Albrecht at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Winona, MN.

John worked for the Internal Revenue Service and as a Certified Public Accountant for Bertram Cooper & Company and McGladrey & Pullen. John was a member of Sertoma and the Knights of Columbus. He loved music, especially classical. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, and softball. His Catholic faith and family were most important to him. He was a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 50 years.

John is survived by his children, Maria Kauphusman, Gina Massett, Tony Kauphusman, Nick (Gidgette) Kauphusman; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. John is also survived by his sister, Rita Eckstrom; brothers, Rick (Kathy) Kauphusman, Dick (Pat) Kauphusman and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, John; three brothers and five sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901 with Fr. Russell Scepaniak as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Rochester Catholic Schools, 1710 Industrial Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com