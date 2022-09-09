John J. Sprenger

John Jerome Sprenger, 89, of Rochester died peacefully on September 9, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House after years of living with Multiple Myeloma. John’s priorities in life were his faith in and gratitude for salvation through the Lord Jesus, and for his family.

John was born March 29, 1933 in Lake City, MN to Joyce and Esther Sprenger and grew up on the family dairy farm in Zumbro Falls, MN. A love of farming was passed down through the generations to him and was something he enjoyed throughout his life. He attended elementary school in Zumbro Falls, MN and graduated from Lake City High School in 1951. In 1953 he was inducted into the U.S. Army, he was honorably discharged in 1955. John married DoraLee Haggerty on April 14, 1956. John worked 35 years for IBM Corporation, retiring in 1992. After his retirement he worked in building & grounds maintenance at Rochester McDonald’s restaurants in and Olmsted County Election Office.

John and DoraLee joined Redeemer Lutheran Church in 1959. John was honored to serve in numerous capacities such as; singing in the choir, and on the Redeemer men’s firewood project. He served as congregation chairman, elder, trustee, usher. John enjoyed volunteering and giving back. He volunteered his time at Mayo Clinic for 10 years and at Community Clothesline for 15 years. He was a life-long blood donor at Mayo Clinic, and active in the Rochester Neighborhoods organization. Some of his favorite hobbies were photography, and square dancing. He and DoraLee square danced for 45 years, and were charter members of the Roc-8 Square Dancing Club.

Survived by his wife of 66 years DoraLee, son Jeffrey (Susan) Sprenger and daughter Jill Sprenger Ross. Grandchildren Jason (Melissa) Sprenger, Dan Sprenger, Hannah Ross, Adam Ross, and great-grandchildren Reese and Gavin Sprenger.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Barbara Karwand and Judy Eggler.

The family extends their sincere thanks to Dr. David Dingli and his staff at Mayo Clinic and to the staff at Seasons Hospice House for their exceptional care.

A service will be held at 10am on Thursday, September 18, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901), and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

