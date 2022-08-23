John “Jack” Andries

John was born to Edmond and Emma Andries in the family home in Green Valley, MN on August 27, 1927. John was the youngest of six children and attended and graduated from Lynd High School in 1945.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946 and served on the USS Robert K. Huntington DD-781 as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class. He was honorably discharged in November 1947. After returning from the service, John, his brother, and a friend, cross-cut trees by hand for powerlines in California. He returned home and began work at Banbury Implement in Marshall, MN as a mechanic.

On June 17, 1952, he married Esther Becker at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Shortly thereafter they made their home in Echo, MN where they started farming. In addition to farming, John started working for Cenex/Farmers’ Co-Operative Oil Company in Echo in the mid 60’s where he managed the seed and fertilizer division. John and Esther raised their six children, grew grain, and raised beef cattle and swine for over 20 years. He served on the Board of Education in the Echo school district in the 1970’s. He was a member of the Echo Lions Club and was an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Vesta, MN as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. His catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life.

As farmers, the spring and fall seasons were always busy with planting and harvest, but John and Esther found time to get away for trips and travel in the winter months and especially enjoyed the yearly summer trips to Canada to fish with their many friends. They also enjoyed watching their children play sports and attended every game. John retired in 1989, and they continued to farm for a few years, spending summer in Minnesota and winter in Arizona with friends. He enjoyed watching the Vikings and the Twins. He and Esther moved back “home” to Marshall in 1992. He reunited with friends and continued to get his fill for the farm, helping his friends in the Marshall area. John was a member of the American Legion 113. John was always ready for a “bump”, a game of 500 or Belgium poker with the grandkids, tell a story, or have a cup of coffee, anytime.

After Esther’s death in 2012, John continued to travel, spending more time with his children, and eventually moved to Rochester, MN in 2017 where he lived with family. He enjoyed his winters in Florida and each year in August he celebrated his birthday with his family at the “Annual Andries Assembly”. The family was blessed to celebrate one last time this year as we celebrated on August 5th in Cumberland, WI. He started home hospice on August 14th and passed away peacefully the morning of August 19, 2022, at the Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center. He lived a full life, raised a beautiful family, and enjoyed every minute he could spend with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is now with Esther, an infant son, and the many friends and family that have gone before him, specifically his siblings, Margaret (Maertens), Irma (Van Hove), and his brothers Fred, Leo, and Chuck Andries, and son-in-law Willie Langholz. He is survived by six children and their families: Pat (Gary) Gillin of Pipestone, MN, Mike (Deb) Andries of Cumberland, WI, Brad (Laurie) Andries of Ledyard, CT, Mary Jo (Thurman Mullins) Langholz, of Pikeville, TN, Becky (Mike) Macken, of Rochester, MN, and Tammy (Dan) Eickhoff, of Wykoff, MN.

His surviving legacy of 13 grandchildren: Kelly (Dave) Carlson, Tiffany (Barry) Facile, Abby (Jason) Black, Kellsey (Graham) Ruppel, Adam (Chan) Andries, Ashley Andries, John (Page) Langholz, Sam & Josef Macken, and Reece, Raegan, Riley, and Ryan Eickhoff and 10 great-grandchildren; Drew Carlson, Kaiden Facile, Parker Knutson, Emmersyn Black, Grayson, Finley, Hayes and Myles Ruppel, and Mila and Madison Andries. Also surviving him are two sisters-in-law: Evelyn Andries of Marshall, and Vi (Becker) Suedbeck of Mankato, and brother-in-law, Eugene Becker of Pengilly, MN.

A memorial service will be at Horvath Funeral Chapel in Marshall, MN on Saturday, September 24 at 11:00 am. Macken Funeral Home of Rochester and Horvath Funeral Home of Marshall has assisted with arrangements. Following the service, burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with military honors. Lunch will be served at Horvath after interment. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be sent to Mayo Clinic Hospice: 200 First Street S.W. Rochester, Minnesota 55905 (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/johnandries)