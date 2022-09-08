John (Jack) Carter Van Straaten, age 81, succumbed to chronic heart disease on August 28, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. He was born April 8, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN to Jessica and John Van Straaten. He was raised partly in St. Paul, then lived in Faribault, MN, part of the class of 1959. He attended Macalester College, making life-long friends, graduating in economics and political science in 1963.

Figuring if he met her on a golf course, this was a sign that she was the one, he married Linda Eggers in Minneapolis August 19, 1967. They enjoyed 55 years together, living in Rochester, MN for 35 years, sharing travel adventures, the love of Lake Roosevelt in Northern Minnesota and the cultural attractions of Tucson, AZ. where they lived part time for 25 years.

His greatest passion and pride was their two sons, Michael (Meegan) of Rochester, MN; their children Johan and Alexa. Son Jeffrey (Aimee) of Duluth, MN; their children Elizabeth and Brooke. Jack is survived also by his brother Ray of Minneapolis, many nephews, a niece and their families and special friends who became family from Arizona, Minnesota, Scotland, Netherlands & Denmark.

This was a man made of great humor, warmth, curiosity and generosity. Noted for his wit and banter, you never knew what would come out of this big guy with the big laugh and bigger heart. He couldn’t wait to engage in political debate and discourse…all the while teasing and laughing. He loved his God, his Dutch heritage, his clients, golf, college basketball (season ticket holder to University of Arizona men’s and women’s teams), a good Single Malt whiskey, watching The Big Bang Theory, music of all genres, collecting Native American Arts and Crafts, and most of all, the activities and sports his grandchildren were pursuing.

Jack found his calling in the investment industry for 43 years by Helping Others find their long term financial security. He offered his leadership skills to countless community organizations in Rochester; also to the churches he attended. He was instrumental in getting funding to create the Rochester Art Center and continued his love of museums with supporting Arizona State Museum in Tucson. He received the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow award twice. His dedication and leadership with Rotary /Rochester to Camp Olson YMCA led to him being awarded the Camp Olson Keeper of the Dream award in 2019.

Our family is grateful to Dr. Daniel Borgeson, Mayo Clinic Cardiology Dept, Rochester, for practicing the Art of Medicine with humor and creativity which allowed Jack and Linda to laugh their way through the bad news while also receiving hope and extra years for Jack.

If you are so inclined, the family suggests memorials be directed to Camp Olson YMCA , 4160 Little Boy Rd NE, Longville, MN 56655 (donations in his name will go towards the creation of the new Art/Craft Center building.) Or, if preferred, Jack would also be honored if you chose to donate to the passion of your choice.

A memorial service will be held Oct 22, 2022 , 2 pm (Arizona Time Zone) , at Desert Skies United Methodist Church in Tucson, Az. The service will be live streamed https://desertskiesumc.online.church

Interment of his ashes will be at a later date in the Emily Cemetery, Emily, Mn.