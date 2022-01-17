John “Jack” Nelson

John R. “Jack” Nelson

Jack Nelson was born on February 20, 1935, to Donald and Evelyn Nelson, in Tipton, Iowa. On January 13, 2022, Jack’s battle with pneumonia ended, and he entered into blessed rest. Jack graduated from high school in 1953, enlisted in the Iowa National Guard (where he served as a Medical Specialist), and went on to Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. In August 1955, Jack married Shirley Jackson, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, a joyful union that produced three children: Rick (K), Pam (Bart) Seebach, and Matt (Kay).

Jack’s career began with the Skelgas company in Tipton, Iowa, continuing into branch management roles in the Iowa towns of Washington, Fairfield, and finally, Decorah. There, he transitioned into a new career in insurance and real estate, managing that facet of business for the Decorah State Bank until his retirement. In 2003, Jack and Shirley relocated to Rochester, Minnesota, and in 2004, moved into the Charter House senior housing. Shortly after their 60th wedding anniversary, Shirley passed away in 2015. Jack found new love with Barbara Henoch, and the two pledged their lifetime commitment before God and family in 2018.

Jack developed an interest in woodworking later in life, delighting his kids with a new creation every Christmas and outfitting grandkids with sturdy rocking horses. He was an accomplished, self-taught singer, joining the Luren Singers men’s group in Decorah and church choirs wherever he lived, and singing heartfelt solos for church services and events that included weddings and funerals for special people in his life.

In addition to his love and dedication to his three children, Jack doted on his seven grandkids and two great-grandkids. The Nelson siblings credit Dad with teaching them to love and serve God, their families and friends, and their churches and communities. Jack was a 50 (plus)-year member of the Masonic Lodge and the Decorah Lions Club. In Rochester, he served energetically at the Ronald McDonald House, as well as within the Charter House community, building friendships throughout the residence. Jack treated friends like gold, valuing every one as if they were the only one.

The Nelson Family thanks the skilled, caring medical staff of the OMC Hospital in Rochester for their loving ministrations during the last week of Jack’s life. A small (COVID-limited) memorial service will be held, followed in the spring by a graveside inurnment and celebration of life at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa. A livestream of the memorial service will be available to be viewed at 11:00am Friday, January 21, 2022 at https://youtu.be/ZzFn5XOBCeg

The family invites all who wish to recognize their affection for Jack to support the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester in his memory (850 Second St SW, Rochester, MN 55902; https://www.rmhmn.org/donate/).

