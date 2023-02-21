John “Jack” Prickman

John L. “Jack” Prickman died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City, Iowa. Jack was born January 28, 1931, in Rochester, Minnesota. Jack attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He was an Information Services Specialist in the U.S. Army stationed in a special unit at the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam.

He began his medical editing career at Modern Medicine Publications (1961-1977) in Minneapolis. In 1977 he began his career at Mayo Clinic, employed in the Section of Scientific Publication. He edited more than 25 books, innumerable journal articles, and the encomia for retiring staff. He was managing editor of Mayo Clinical Update for 14 years and secretary of the editorial board. He was known for his skill in helping new authors achieve clarity of expression and for advising new editors. He retired in 2001.

Jack was an avid bike rider and when not riding preferred walking. He routinely climbed up and walked down the ten flights of stairs to and from his office in the Plummer Building. He was a dedicated reader and a master at jigsaw puzzles.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Peggy, and 2 sons, Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Gregory (Rachel), sister-in-law Joan and brother-in-law George. Four grandchildren were his special friends: Ava, Emmet, Theodore, and Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Laura, his sister Marilyn, and his brother Bill.

Honoring his wishes, a private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Research & Education and the Oaknoll Foundation.