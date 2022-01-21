John “Johnny” Jones passed away at his home on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

John was born on April 20th, 1962, in Riceville, IA to Clarence and Donna (Templeton) Jones. He attended and graduated from LeRoy-Ostrander High School in 1980. Following graduation, he worked at Kemps in Rochester before coming to work for the City of LeRoy, a job to which he was dedicated and proud to have.

John was a devoted volunteer fireman for LeRoy. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing trips up to Canada, and camping at the annual Jones Family Reunion. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, LeRoy Rod and Gun Club, the local bowling league, and The North American Hunting Club. He was always known to share a laugh and help out those in need.

John is survived by brother Mike (Sandy) Jones of Blooming Prairie, MN, sister Jeaneen (Bob) Lindeland of Nashua, IA, sister-in-law Kay Jones of Spring Valley, MN; nieces and nephews, Uncle Roger Jones of Manchester, IA, Aunt Janet Britian of Spring Grove, MN, many cousins, his three stepchildren Mariah, Zachary, and Tyler Kiefer and step grandbaby Sandra, special friend Carol Richardson of LeRoy, great friends, and a fantastic family of firemen.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Clarence and Donna Jones, and brother Steven “Spike” Jones.

Funeral services for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in LeRoy, MN with Pastor John Kerr officiating. Burial will take place in LeRoy Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 25th from 4-7 p.m. at the church and will continue for 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com