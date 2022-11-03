JULY 3, 1956 - OCTOBER 29, 2022

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, John Keily Sehl, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to the late Bea and Francis Sehl in Rochester, Minnesota. John moved to Virginia in 1981 and married the love of his life, Donna. They were together for almost 40 years and settled in Fredericksburg, where they raised their four wonderful children and created a supportive village with many friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

John became a licensed land surveyor in 1993. He spent his career as a surveyor, a life-long vocation of which he was very passionate. After serving many positions in the Virginia Association of Surveyors, he became president in 2014.

The Sehl family is vast and ever-growing, so at the time of recording, John is survived by his wife, Donna; his children and their spouses, Ben (Christy), Josh (Zaira), Caitlyn, and Josiah (Jess); his grandchildren, Will, John Carter, Campbell, Lilyana, Alex, and Arya; his siblings, Ed, Sue, Cheri, Cindy, Pam, Sheila, Mike, Marty, Jim, Maureen, and Shaun; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

He is predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Barb and Deb; his brother, Anthony; and his nephew, Matthias III.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10am-11am for family, and 11am to 1 pm for all others at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Emancipation Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. With a funeral service to follow 1pm. The committal will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the John Foster School, 10340 Democracy Lane, Suite 300,

Fairfax, VA 22030; or Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation https://huntofalifetime.org/donations; or your local rescue squad.

