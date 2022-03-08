May 31, 1944 - March 4, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - John Kingsbury, 77, Pine Island, Minn., died Friday, March 4, in St. Mary’s Hospital Mayo Clinic.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, at Midwest Bible Baptist Church in Rochester. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone, S.D.

Arrangements by Rush Funeral Home in Philip, S.D.