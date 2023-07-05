John Martin Loken, age 67, of Houston, MN, passed Monday, July 3, 2023 at his beloved homestead on Oak Ridge, surrounded and supported by his entire family, after living 9 bonus years following a diagnosis of Esophageal cancer. He was a fearless warrior of advancing the treatment and cure for Esophageal cancer.

John was born June 20, 1956, in Caledonia, MN, the son of Marvin and Alice (Scanlan) Loken. John grew up and worked on the family farm. He attended Houston High School, graduating in 1974. He studied accounting and business at Rochester Community College. John held many jobs throughout his life, but his favorite job was being a husband, father, and Papa John. He also had many wonderful sales jobs throughout the years, including Clements Chevrolet. In 1998, along with his wife and young family, he built and ran Loken’s Auto Sales and Service in Houston. In 2005 they opened Loken’s Sawmill Inn and Suites in Houston, and then in 2014 opened Rushford Inn, in Rushford, MN. John was an avid motorcyclist, spending many years taking annual trips to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with his parents, children, and a good group of close friends. He was a turkey and deer hunter, and enjoyed fishing. John was also a life-long farmer. John loved spending time with his family, cheering them on from the sidelines of all their sporting events, and was blessed to experience all his children and grandchildren’s milestones.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; children: Mandy (Marc) Pouilly of Mounds View, MN, Elizabeth Loken (Tyler Vara) of Rochester, MN, James Loken of Houston, MN; siblings: Carol Jean (Chuck) Pexa of Aitkin, SC, Mark (LeeAnn) Loken of Mounds View, MN; grandchildren: Lucas and Matthew Pouilly of Mounds View; many nieces and nephews; and furry friends, Snickers, Arlo, Butter Toast, Waffles, and Maizy.

He is preceded in death by his parents; many close aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many treasured friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:00pm at Outback Ranch in Houston, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date.