Dr. John Merideth, 87, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at home in Jacksonville, Florida.

John was born on December 17, 1934, in Elkhart, KS, son of Clyde O. Merideth, Jr. MD and Gloria B. Moore Merideth. He grew up in Emporia, KS, and attended the University of Kansas for both his undergraduate studies and medical training. After graduating from KU’s School of Medicine, John continued as an intern at KU Medical Center.

During his teen years, John and his father were active in Boy Scouts of America. Clyde, Jr. was the medical officer for the Boy Scout National Jamborees. Summers were spent at the Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM where John was a camp counselor.

In September 1961, John and Sarah R. (Beckie) Todd were married in Rochester, MN. John began his internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis and was posted to Ft. Wayne in Detroit, MI. During their time there, John and Beckie welcomed their daughter, Betsy. John was later sent to Seoul, Korea, for the remainder of his tour of duty. Following that, the family returned to Rochester, MN, to resume John’s residency in internal medicine.

In Rochester, John and Beckie welcomed their son, Randall. John became a Fellow in Cardiology and spent a year as an NIH Fellow in Cardiac Pathology, followed by a year-long fellowship with Dr. Gordon Moe at the Masonic Research Lab in Utica, NY. In 1967, John went on staff at the Mayo Clinic in Cardiology. During that time, the family welcomed their daughter, Melissa.

In 1971, John established the Mayo Clinic’s Pacemaker Clinic, and from 1974-1978 he served as the first director of Mayo’s Pacemaker Electrophysiology Group. He served as consultant to Medtronic as the pacemakers were developed.

In 1990, John and Beckie moved to Florida where John continued as a staff cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. John retired in 1996, but continued to work for Mayo Rochester, running the ECG lab and teaching during the summers. In 2010, he retired again. John and Beckie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, which they shared with their two Shar-Pei dogs, to visit their children, grandchildren and other family and to attend bluegrass festivals.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beckie; daughter, Betsy; son, Randall; daughter, Melissa; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service (with live-streaming available) will be held at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland. The date, time, and streaming information will be posted at http://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/john-merideth/8696.