John Nelson

Nelson, John W., M.D. professor Emeritus of Neurology, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, 94, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Charter House in Rochester, MN.

John was born in Hagerstown, Indiana, March 9, 1928 to John H. and Marvel Nelson. Dr. Nelson graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1953, where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha in his third year of medical school. He spent his career associated with academic medicine and served as chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Oklahoma from 1973 until his retirement in 1989. During 52 years of medical practice; he was a member of numerous professional associations and held many hospital staff appointments.

John married Nancy Elam Nelson in 1966. He and his wife Nancy resided at Charter House in Rochester, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nelson.

