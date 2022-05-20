John Paul Connelly, 83, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at home of Leukemia / Lymphoma surrounded by his family. John was born on December 16, 1938 in Rochester, Minnesota to Paul and Myrle (Campion) Connelly. He grew up on the family farm south of Byron. John graduated from Lourdes High School in 1956. On April 11, 1964 he married Jacquelyn Warburton in Byron MN. John and Jacquie lived on the farm their entire married life.

John was a farmer that loved the land, cattle, and everything about the family farm. He served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1957-1965. John belonged to the Byron American Legion for 42 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion Color Guard. John was a Salem Township Supervisor for 24 years. He was a charter member of Christ the King Catholic Church

John and Jacquie shared 58 beautiful years together on the farm where they raised their family. John is survived by his wife Jacquie, their children Kevin (Kathy) Connelly, Kelly (Mike) Bale, Karla (Chad Kanz) Connelly, Kurt (Beth) Connelly, and bonus son Craig Connelly. He is also survived by his siblings Jerry Connelly, Bill (Dorothy) Connelly, Mary Ann (Terry) Schaefer, Sharon (Brian) Utley, Jim (Marilyn) Connelly, and sisters-in-law Karen Connelly and Nancy Connelly. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Myrle Connelly, his twin brother Joe Connelly, brothers Paul and Bob Connelly, and sister-in-law Marge Connelly.

John’s favorite role was Grandpa to Ryan and Meghan Connelly, Jordan and Karley Bale, Gavin and Isabelle Connelly, and bonus grandkids Brenna and Christian Connelly. He loved spoiling all the kids with candy, ice cream, pop, and humor.

John will be remembered for his work ethic and storytelling. He loved his John Deere tractors and spending time in the tractor working the land. In his later years, John still found a way to supervise everything that went on at the farm. He also enjoyed talking with family, friends, farmers, neighbors, and people he just met. A true Connelly, he never met a stranger.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron with Father Tom Loomis officiating. A visitation will be held at the church an hour and a half prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31st. Burial will be in the Byron Cemetery.

