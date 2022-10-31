John Peter Rinn

John “Pete” Peter Rinn, 77, of Kasson, MN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home in Kasson, MN. He was born on September 10, 1945, in Lewiston, MN to John and Clara (Beech) Rinn. John attended and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1963. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served for 7 years. During that time, he met the love of his life, Dianna Molacek. The couple were married on June 7, 1969, in Callaway, MN. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together and were blessed with two children, Michelle and Randy. John was proud of the 45 years he spent at Crenlo in Rochester, MN working as a turret press and press break operator. After his time at Crenlo, he enjoyed working as a part time custodian at the Kasson-Mantorville Schools. He loved watching Nascar, dirt track racing, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He spent time deer hunting and fishing which he was able to enjoy with friends and family. He was a very social man as he loved to visit with people. His yard and house were always kept well and tidy, which he took great pride in. He was a resident of Kasson, MN for 42 years. John enjoyed every minute he got to spend with his grandchildren and loved the family dog, Karl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Delores Kinstler and Mary Borkowski; and brother, James Rinn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dianna Rinn; children, Michelle (Daniel) McLane of Jackson, WI; and Randy Rinn of Kasson, MN; grandchildren, Peter McLane of Milwaukee, WI, Madison McLane of Jackson, WI, and Joseph Rinn of Waseca, MN; along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE, Kasson, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St Margaret’s Cemetery in Mantorville, MN.

Memorials are preferred to the family for donation at a later date.

Blessed be his memory.