John R. “Jack” Roeder, 92, of Rochester Minnesota passed away at home on the morning of July 28th, 2023 with his wife, Mary, and family at his side.

A child of the great depression, a childhood of privation and hard work in a small town gave Jack a lifetime of humor, stories, generosity, courage and a strong Catholic faith. He also took pride in his ancestry as the great grandson of one German and three Irish immigrant couples, who all homesteaded south of Rochester and gave him deep roots in the area.

Born in 1930 to Cyril and Frankie Roeder, he spent his first five years on the family farm southeast of Rochester. Jack and family then moved to the small town of Simpson, where he spent his youth. Each local boy acquired a nickname, and Jack often entertained his family with stories of the Simpson locals, including “borrowing” and riding on a railcart down the train tracks with a group of friends, and then pushing the cart back uphill to its garage.

As a youth in summer, he boarded and worked on a number of farms. In winter he worked in town, shining shoes and as a bus boy at St. Mary’s Hospital under Sister Generose.

Jack attended the local school in Simpson for 8 years and graduated from Rochester High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Navy and remained in the Active Reserve for another 3-1/2 years.

He later worked tuckpointing masonry on many buildings around Rochester and in the surrounding region, became a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department, started a family and then spent the majority of his career at IBM, retiring in 1987. He was blessed with a long retirement and was active in the Stewartville American Legion and Dorothy Day House among other organizations.

He met his wife, Mary, originally from Wisconsin, in 1955 while she was in nursing school at St Mary’s Hospital. They married in November 1956 at St Bridget’s Church in Simpson. They raised seven children in the house he built on a portion of the family farm.

Jack collected an expansive knowledge, from spending his life here and thousands of conversations, of the townspeople in the area, whom they had married and who their kin were, which passes along with him. Knowing of his many acquaintances, I am reminded of what Jack, seeing the large crowd at his own brother’s passing some thirty years ago, then said to me, “Family, you get them free - a friend, you’ve got to earn him.”

Bye, Jack, Dad, Grandpa. We remember you now in the little things and quiet moments…

Jack was preceded in death by his father Cyril Roeder, mother Frances “Frankie” Roeder, sister Mary Kuisle and brothers Francis “Frank” Roeder and David Roeder. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Jay, daughter Tracy (Nancy Hedin), son Timothy (Charles Pearson), daughters Marcia (Jerry Larsen), Ellen (Paul) Townes, Janet, and Susan (Johan Nielsen), granddaughters Clara Stahlman Roeder, Eleanor Wilhelmi, Sophie Hedin and Emma Hedin, and grandsons Pace Winkels, Kieran Winkels, Nicholas Pearson and Peter Wilhelmi Roeder, who are grateful for all his loving support over the years.

The Roeder family would like to express its gratitude to the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Linda Ward, Dr. William Ward, Dr. Thomas Bauer and the Mayo Home Hospice team for their compassionate care and for keeping him with us all these years. Jack has bequested his remains to the Mayo Clinic.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.