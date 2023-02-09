John “Rick” F. Brengman II

John (Rick) Brengman II, age 76, loving Friend, Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Buffalo, MN on February 7, 2023. Survived by his children: Bryan (BJ), Bert, Jim (Jennell), Paul, Patricia (Edward), Lawrence (Lisa), and Robert (Tarah); Brothers: Jeffrey (Karel), Robert (Joan), Michael (Laurie) and Daniel; other dear in-laws, Grandchildren, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, and sons, Michael and Gerald.

Born to John F. and Eleanor Brengman, raised in Rochester and lived many years on St Paul’s Eastside, attended and graduated from St. Francis School and Lourdes High School. After several years of college and the novitiate of the Christian Brothers, Rick enlisted in the US Navy as a radioman, achieving cryptic clearance during the Viet Nam war. He served in then VP Agnew’s retinue during his trip to the Philippines in 1969.

He met his life’s love and future wife of 30 years, Pat Walters. Together they owned and ran Shirley’s Diner in Minneapolis and began the Trinity Missions Food Shelf in St. Paul in 1982. Rick brought exacting devotion to all he did.

Thank you to the staff at Allina Hospice and their nursing care units for the excellent care provided to Rick as well as the support provided by many of his high school classmates who volunteered at the Food Shelf and continued to visit and support him at the end.

Memorials can be sent to the family.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN (119 Central Ave).

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral (1701 5th St NE, Mpls). The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person: https://bit.ly/brengmanrick

Interment with military honors will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI where he’ll be with his wife Pat, next to his paternal Grandparents. www.thepetersonchapel.com