John Roger Farnsworth

John was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 25, 1943, to Roger Fay and Bernice Margaret Farnsworth. John graduated from High School in Spring Valley, Minnesota, in 1961, after which he served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, partly in Germany.

John and his wife Linda loved to travel and visited many places in the U.S. They also lived in Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, and Texas.

John passed away on May 3, 2023, in Lumberton, Texas.

Memorial to be held on a later date.

He is survived by his wife Linda, stepson Jesse, sister-in-law Nancy, his sisters Grace and Alice, his brother Russell, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Martha and Barbara, and his father-in-law Everett White.

He will be missed.