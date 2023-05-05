John S. Wees

John Samuel Wees passed away on May 3, 2023 at The Homestead of Rochester receiving Mayo Hospice care. He was born November 17, 1925 in Berne, MN to parents John and Julia (Miller) Wees. His wife of 72 years, Donna preceded him in death as well as all his sisters and brother.

John was proud to serve his country in the US Navy, from 1943 to 1946, stationed in the Pacific Fleet of World War II. In later years he self-published a book about his ship the USS Mugford DD 389. Following his return to Rochester, he was an employee of Franklin Heating (now part of Mayo Medical) and retired in 1990.

He had many hobbies, both indoors and outdoors, that brought him hours of pleasure including collecting coins, stamps and various antiques, beekeeping, wine making and tending to his gardens. He was very interested in tracing his ancestry and traveled across the US many times to talk with relatives. Boy Scouting and sharing his outdoor skills with others was an important passion of his, as well as attending Navy events, camping, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed Family Gatherings and playing games together.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Charlie (Rita & Kate), Connie (Kris), Kathy DeWaard (Carl, Mackenzie & Caleb, Rachel, Miranda & Francisco), Tom (Deb), and his great, Granddaughter Caroline Hewitt. He was also loved by his brother-in-law Jerry (Judy) Andrist and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901) with a luncheon to follow at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Center. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 1:30 pm where John will be laid to rest with military honors, in the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

John’s service will be livestreamed on www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.

If so inclined, please donate to your favorite cause, in his memory.

