John Taylor Zeman, of Rochester, MN passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the age of 28.

John Taylor was born September 1, 1994 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in Anchorage, Alaska and Cottage Grove, Minnesota, graduating from East Ridge High School in Woodbury, MN in 2013. In 2018 he graduated from the University of North Dakota Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences with a bachelors in Unmanned Aircraft Systems. John was a proud Eagle Scout and a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard from 2013-2019. He worked for General Atomics from 2018-2022, traveling around the world, piloting the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft.

On September 28, 2019 John married Ashley Marie Wood in Moorhead, Minnesota, the love of his life.

John was passionate about everything he did. He and Ashley had many adventures and travels together, and he would take her flying in his Mooney Airplane every chance he got. Becoming a pilot was a dream of John’s from a young age and in 2013 he got his pilot’s license and has been flying non-stop ever since. He was also an accomplished snowboarder, marksman, chess player, and loved his two dogs Hank and Buck and cat Mila.

John is survived by his wife, Ashley Zeman; his parents Jeff and Kaynell Zeman; his sister Andi Acton (James), (nephew Sam and niece Flora); and grandmothers Bobbie Johnson and Nancy Zeman. He is also survived by Ashley’s family, father-in-law and mother-in-law Tom and Paulette Wood, sister-in-law, Kristy Kavli (Nick), (nieces Aubree and Lillie); sister-in-law Leslie Marlow (Codi); Grandmother Florene Rogne and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service celebrating John’s life was held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Whitewater State Park with immediate family and close friends. A military color guard and flag presentation was conducted by the St Charles Minnesota VFW.