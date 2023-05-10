John Walsh

On April 21st, 2023, John Francis Walsh, 85, of Astoria, Oregon passed away at St. John’s hospital in Longview, Washington.

John was born on December 8th, 1937, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Joseph and Luella Walsh. John grew up on the family farm near Chatfield, Minnesota. John graduated from Chosen Valley High School in 1956.

John worked for Fire and Safety for several years before becoming a full-time fireman for the Rochester, Minnesota, city fire department in 1967. After retiring in 1997, he and his wife Nancy enjoyed traveling.

John enjoyed riding motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, and tinkering in the garage. Most summers saw John, Nancy, and their three children camping with friends or escaping to the mountains of Colorado.

John was an active member of the Chippewa Valley Motor Car Railway. This group of railroad enthusiasts ran refurbished railroad inspection cars and gang cars on an inactive rail line near Durand, Wisconsin.

In 2009, John and Nancy moved to Astoria, Oregon from Rochester, Minnesota to be nearer to their daughter Heather. John loved watching the great blue herons and white pelicans in the Columbia Rover outside his windows.

John is survived by his wife Nancy, son Gerald Walsh of Pontiac, Michigan, daughter Heather Walsh of Edmonds, Washington, daughter Michon Walsh of Proctor, Minnesota, brother-in-law Steve of Cumberland, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A celebration of Life will be held on June 10th at 2 o’clock at the Astoria Fire Department 555 30th Street, Astoria, Oregon.