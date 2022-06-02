John William Befort, 92, of Genoa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

John was born on the family farm on November 16, 1929 in Chester Twp., Wabasha County, the son of William “Bill” and Christine (nee Majerus) Befort. John grew up in the Mazeppa area. He enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. John was stationed in Japan during his time in the military. After being honorably discharged from the military, John met and married Joan Jones on April 10, 1958 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester. John and Joan lived in the Genoa area where John worked various construction jobs before returning to farming and dehorning cattle. John loved the outdoors, whether he was hunting or fishing. John went on countless fishing trips with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his time fishing in Alaska. He enjoyed playing cards with his children and grandchildren, going to flea markets and going polka dancing weekly. John loved to travel and he and Joan spent 30 years traveling to Tucson, AZ. He was a member of St. Pius the X Catholic Church, Mazeppa American Legion, Knights of Columbus and was an honorary member of the Legionnaires. John was honored to have been able to visit Washington, D.C. in May 2015 as part of the Freedom Honor Flight.

John is survived by his children, Christine (Jerry) Ellefson of Oronoco, MN., John (Terri Espersen) Befort of Byron, MN., Lisa (Steve) Glasrud of Byron, MN., Bill (Melissa Kuehl-Befort) Befort of Pine Island, MN., and Jeff (Jenny) Befort of Byron, MN; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Genelle Kundert of Tucson, AZ and brother, Lloyd (Zonda) Befort of Mazeppa, MN. John was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan; brothers, David and Vince and by his parents, Bill and Christine.

The Befort family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and the staff at Pine Haven Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion that was shown to John.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 222 1st Ave. S. Mazeppa, MN 55956. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home- Larson Chapel, 1475 Jefferson Dr. Zumbrota, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Father John Sauer will be the celebrant and burial will be at the church cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com