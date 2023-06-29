Jon Allan Mundell Sr. (JM)

Jon A. Mundell Sr.(JM), 78, Gratiot, WI., passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2023, in New Castle, WY, while traveling with family. He was born January 27, 1945 on a farm in Chatfield, MN to his parents Edward & Isabel (Pinkham) Mundell. Jon was a carpenter and roofer by trade and a member of the Carpenters Union.

As a young man, Jon worked for Ettle & Franz Roofing (St. Paul), traveling to work in Sioux Falls, SD, Colorado, and Nebraska before returning to the St. Charles, MN area. He married Kathleen M. Sholes on July 28, 1972. Jon & Kathy went on to have three children and lived in Viola, MN, for most of their 50+ year marriage. He was a loving husband, father, & grandpa.

Jon owned & operated J-M Roofing for over 40 years. He was considered the area’s top specialist in slate & tile roofing. His work included many historic homes in Rochester’s Pill Hill district, many churches, The Plumber House, Assisi Heights, & The Anderson Center (RedWing).

Jon is predeceased in death by his mother and father, a brother Gerald (Jerry) M. Mundell, & sisters Betty J. Blunt & Mary J. Damm.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen: children, Jon E. Mundell Jr. (Amy), Jami K. Boss (John), and Jesse J. Mundell (Maiko); stepson Scott D. Styba (Maria); grandchildren, Jon, Josephine, & Jane Mundell, Skyler & Lance Mundell, June & Jett Boss, Anthony Styba (Alyssa) & Seth Styba; also a brother, Edward Mundell.

Jon’s children will remember him as a fun-loving dad who taught them how to live with integrity and how to be successful in life.

Jon was strong-willed & known by his friends to be “the nicest & toughest guy they knew”, they will remember him as a good friend with a tough exterior & loving nature.

Jon retired from the Carpenters Local Union in Rochester, MN. He enjoyed riding his Harley, collecting coins, treasure hunting, metal detecting, rummaging at flea markets, & enjoying coffee with friends.

At his request, Jon was cremated, and his ashes will rest at the Boss Dairy Farm in Gratiot, WI beneath the apple trees.