Jonathan Larson

Jonathan Lee Larson (39) of Millville, MN passed away on Wednesday (7/27/22) after a tragic motorcycle accident. Jon was born to Dan and Patty (Weber) Larson of Millville, MN.

Jon will be forever cherished by his wife and high school sweetheart Lara Larson (Beighley) and their two children Rachel and Abigail.

Jon graduated from Elgin-Millville High School and attended RCTC for his Plumber/Pipefitter certificate. As Jon would tell you he was not a plumber, but was a pipefitter and was part of the Minnesota Pipe Trade Association Local Union #6. Jon was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and friend. One of the things Jon enjoyed doing the most was riding his motorcycle. He very much enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his daughters. He had an unforgettable laugh, and he adored his family and friends. Jon had a heart of gold and will be sorely missed by many, many people.

Jon is preceded in death by his father Dan, grandparents, and an infant brother. He is survived by his mother, sister Cori and brother Josh along with many beloved friends and extended family members.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, at 1pm at Redeeming Grace Community Church (formerly United Methodist Church) in Lake City, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, August 2nd at the church and one hour before the service on Wednesday. A private family gathering will be held at a later date when he is laid to rest.

Jon “Goose” Larson was a proud member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club. He will be missed but Never Forgotten. Donec Mors Non Separat.”

