Jordan M. Van Hook

Jordan Michael Van Hook was born in Rochester, Minnesota on November 29, 1982, to Daniel and Susan (Mesko) Van Hook. He died March 27, 2023.

Jordan loved his family and friends with intensity. He loved music, puzzles, and movies. Most of his conversations, with anyone, included song lyrics or a line or two from his favorite movies.

He is survived by his father Daniel (Connie) Van Hook, his mother Susan (William) Evans, sisters Melissa (Brian) Smith, and Alison (Corey) Scott. His nieces Isabella Smith, Hayden Emma and Aria Scott and his nephew Cullen Smith will greatly miss their giant of an uncle. He also has many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss his larger-than-life presence.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Emory and Dorothy Van Hook, Peter and Elaine Mesko, and cousins Emery Van Hook and Jenna Beasley.

Jordan’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the chapel one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Rochester, MN.

