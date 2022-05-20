Joseph A. Cloutier went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Joe was born in Preston, MN on January 13, 1927 to Howard and Verna Cloutier. Joe served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan during World War II and was very proud of his service. After his time in the military, he spent the rest of his life in Rochester, MN. On June 20, 1948, he married the love of his life, Viola Rongley. Joe and Vi would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in June.

Joe was a businessman in Rochester, MN and owned Edgewood Lighting for many years until his retirement. He worked many odd jobs in retirement because he loved to be busy. He loved all dogs and they loved him in return. All his children would bring their dogs to visit grandpa and they loved grandpa as much as he loved them.

Joe and Vi owned a cabin in Grey Eagle, Minnesota, where the family spent many hours on the lake fishing and enjoying the lake life. Joe was happiest when he was in the boat fishing or making improvement to his home. He was a handyman and loved fixing things.

Joe is survived by 4 children, Mary Erath (Butch), Steven Cloutier (Julie) of Alexandria, Minnesota, Cheryl Ash, and Scott Cloutier (Susan); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Gary Cloutier (Mary Jane) of Clarks Grove, Minnesota.

The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN with military rights provided by the American Legion Post 92.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com