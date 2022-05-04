Joseph Banholzer

Joe Banholzer, 83, went to his heavenly home Saturday, April 23, 2022. Joe was born in Rochester, MN on April 14th, 1939 to Elsa and Adolph. The first 60+ years of his life he lived in southeastern Minnesota. It was there he met his wife Sue (Heier) to whom he was married for almost 60 years. They were married on August 4th, 1962 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tomah, WI.

Joe was a professional electrician for over 40 years. But God blessed him with many other gifts often taking the roles of mechanic, builder, instructor, and walking encyclopedia. His sense of humor was on all the time. Those who attended church with him knew he was the go-to guy to handoff your infants when going to communion.

For the last 20 years, home was in Sparks, Nevada. His weekends and summers included time with grandchildren. Weekdays were spent exploring the Reno/Tahoe area with Sue and helping neighbors.

Joe is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Kara Neal (Vernon), son Tom (Denise), 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st at 3pm at The Springs Lutheran Church in Sparks, NV. (The service will be available on YouTube: search by “The Springs Lutheran Church Sparks NV” using the YouTube search field.)