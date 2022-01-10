Joseph Earl Finn, 56, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away December 29, 2021.

Joe grew up on a beautiful farm outside Kasson. He graduated from Kasson/Mantorville High School in 1983, then joined the United States Air Force, serving at Hill AFB in Utah, and then as a proud member of the Thunderbirds, the USAF demonstration team, in Nevada.

Upon leaving the Air Force, Joe worked in the telecom business for over 25 years where his hard work ethic, untiring energy, and love of networking led to great success.

Joe was a wonderful husband and kind and loving father. His family always came first. He was extremely proud of his children: daughter Katura Finn and son Jacob Finn and adored them and his wife of 31 years, Julia Finn.

He will be remembered for his big heart, his generosity, his great laugh, his wonderful curiosity, his goal for the perfect golf shot, his encompassing huge hugs, his strong faith, and his immense love of family and friends.

he is survived by wife, Julia; daughter, Katura, and son, Jacob. Also surviving are his parents, Chuck and Yvonne Finn, brothers John and James Finn: nephews, Taylor Finn and Brady Finn; great-nephew Michael; mother-in-law Dottie Heseman; brother-in-law, Brad Heseman; Joel and Jessica Heseman and great-niece Gracelynn Heseman; sister-in-law Karla (Nick) Gorsky and their daughters Ana and Megan Gorsky.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law John Heseman. A Celebration of Life service will be held this coming Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to Sentinels of Freedom in memory of Joseph Earl Finn.